Video shows alleged child abuse incident at Overland Park Kiddi Kollege

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. – A former employee at Kiddi Kollege in Overland Park is accusing another staff member of physically abusing a three-year-old child earlier this week.

Alyssa Cook, who no longer works for the daycare, recorded video of the alleged incident on Monday, which she said shows a staffer using the child’s arm to repeatedly hit the child in the face.

Overland Park police confirmed that they’re investigating the incident but said no one has been charged. Therefore, FOX4 is not identifying the employee.

Cook uploaded the incident in a TikTok, which was shared with FOX4. In the video, you can see what appears to be a woman with a child in her lap and using that child’s arm to hit themselves repeatedly in the face.

Only a few seconds of the alleged action are seen, but Cook said it lasted three minutes.

“In the video,” Cook explained, “you can hear the skin-to-skin contact over and over again of [the employee] saying, “{Redacted} doesn’t like when you hit me. If you hit me, I’ll hit you. Stop hitting yourself, stop hitting yourself.”

In the moments before Cook hit the record button, she said the toddler was playing with a doll in the baby center when the employee in-question came over, ripped the doll away, and told him he could only play with Legos or color.

The child then hit the employee, who Cook says then forced the 3-year-old to repeatedly hit themselves.

FOX4 called Kiddi Kollege about the alleged incident Friday afternoon. While they declined to speak on-camera at this time, they did share details about what they said happened earlier in the week.

An employee confirmed that the child slapped a female employee and that that “employee then tried calming them down.”

Kiddi Kollege told FOX4 that it followed protocol after the incident, which included notifying the health department and having the employee self-report to the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), which is in charge of the state’s daycares. They also said a police officer came out to the scene, looked at everything, and left.

FOX4 emailed the Kansas DCF about whether the employee self-reported themselves but did not get an answer by this story’s deadline.

Cook said the day after the incident she was “fired” and “kicked out” and that she has video of a woman telling her and her children to get out of the school. However, Kiddi Kollege denied that version of events, saying Cook told two staff members that she was quitting.

“I hope to God that {redacted} is never a director of another childcare center ever again,” said Cook, who filed a police report Tuesday.

She also reported the alleged incident to the Kansas DCF. According to a document in her inbox, the DCF said “the incident was assigned for investigation.”

FOX4 called and emailed the department about Cook’s report but did not get an update on where the case stands by deadline.

FOX4 also tried calling and emailing the 3-year-old child’s mother but never received a response. However, Cook said she has been in contact with that child’s mother and that she plans to press charges.

“I showed her the video of him because as a mother I couldn’t sleep that night,” she said.

Overland Park police and the Kansas Department for Children and Families are continuing to investigate. Again, no charges have been filed in this alleged incident.

