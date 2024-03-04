Video shows 3 gunmen rob, terrorize couple outside Henry County apartment complex

Police said three gunmen robbed and terrorized a couple as they returned home to their Henry County apartment and it was all caught on camera.

One suspect led police on a high-speed chase before he was caught on Feb. 18. Another was arrested in his home.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the third gunman.

The apartment complex is in the middle of a busy shopping area on Jonesboro Road.

The video shows the three men confronting the couple, then holding the man down on the ground and robbing him.

The gunmen then came back to the apartment and forced their way in.

The gunmen then came back to the apartment and forced their way in.




