Video shows $2M designer handbag heist in Miami Beach

Police in Miami Beach are investigating a nearly $2 million heist after two men were seen stealing designer handbags.

Miami prosecutors say 45-year-old Eduardo Garcia and an accomplice broke into a high-end store at the Setai Hotel in March.

Inside, they stuffed 60 Hermes Birkin Bags into garbage bins.

The two men then left in separate vehicles.

Police quickly tracked down Garcia by the license plate of his orange Hyundai.

Detectives said Garcia confessed to the crime and is facing a first-degree grand theft charge.

