suffaman46: I'm a lefty, but I seem to remember from high school that news reporters wrote only the facts. In fact, it is the first rule in reporting the news. Now, if it is an editorial, opinion can have a say. But it looks to me like that basic rule of reporting facts has given way to where opinion is allowed, and that is not good. Give us the damned FACTS and we'll make up our own mind. Reporters, please report - or go back to junior high school.