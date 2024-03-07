Video: Rochester fire truck has near-miss with semi on Highway 52

Mar. 6—ROCHESTER — A semi-truck narrowly avoided a broadside crash with a Rochester Fire Department engine on U.S. Highway 52 on Monday morning, March 4, 2024.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera caught the near-miss, involving Rochester Fire Truck 42, shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

The fire truck was responding to an

injury crash on the southbound side of Highway 52

near the 55th Street exit. It used the southbound exit ramp to get on Highway 52 and made a sweeping U-turn to the crash scene.

As seen in the video, the fire truck wasn't able to make the turn and was blocking all three highway lanes as a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer approached.

The semi was able to maneuver around the fire truck, leaving rubber marks on the road from attempting to stop.

The semi-truck continued south on the highway as the fire truck arrived at the crash scene.

The incident is being looked into, said Caleb Feine, Rochester Fire Department assistant fire chief. A statement from the fire department acknowledged the incident and the risks that come with rapid responses in emergencies.

"There is inherent risk in the nature of public safety. Some of the most dangerous spaces we work in are the streets and highways," the statement said. "Your Rochester Fire Department is committed to the safety of its members and the safety of the public. This incident was a near miss, as such, we will work to gather information and understand the circumstances of this emergency response, so that near misses like this can be prevented in the future."

Reporter John Molseed contributed this report.

Watch the video: