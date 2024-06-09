Video released of suspect wanted for stabbing NYC MTA bus driver with bottle

The NYPD released surveillance footage Sunday of the suspect wanted for stabbing an MTA bus driver in the neck with a bottle in Brooklyn.

The attacker got into a quarrel with the 60-year-old driver operating a B99 bus near Pitkin and Alabama Aves. in East New York about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

https://www.nydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/bus-attack.mp4

The assailant struck the driver with a bottle and then stabbed him in the neck with it.

The crazed passenger then hopped off the bus and ran off west on Pitkin Ave., cops said.

Medics took the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.