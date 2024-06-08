Video released of Sacramento County deputy firing at armed 18-year-old running away

A video released Friday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office showed a deputy firing his weapon at an 18-year-old man who was shot after running while holding a gun as bullets struck him twice at a south Sacramento strip mall.

A Sacramento deputy shot Marquise Chapple in March as three detectives conducted “proactive enforcement” near Fruitridge Road and Odea Drive in the Lemon Hill neighborhood, the video shows.

According to a narration by sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi, deputies had located and followed a silver Ford Escape SUV with an allegedly expired registration tag drive in the area and pull into a strip mall featuring a bait and tackle shop, laundromat and convenience store.

The video shows the vehicle attempting to back out of its parking spot when deputies blocked its path and activated its police lights.

Chapple opened the passenger side door, holding a gun in his left hand and a cellphone in right hand, the video shows. The Sheriff’s Office said in the video Chapple pointed the weapon at the deputy and began to run.

The deputy fired at Chapple three times, hitting him twice. The 18-year-old fell to the ground and lay prone as deputies detained his hands, the video showed.

Deputies began to render medical aid, and Chapple survived his injuries.

A family member of Chapple said he had just graduated from high school, and is in the recovery process after a bullet punctured his lung. He’s in physical rehabilitation and in therapy for mental health issues he had suffered before the incident, said the family member, who did not want to be identified because she was not authorized to speak on their behalf.

The Ford Escape driver and another passenger were released at the scene.

Deputies — executing a search warrant at the driver’s home days after the shooting — found a rifle, three handguns and drugs, according to Gandhi. The driver, identified in court documents as Alejandro Cervantes-Ramiro, faces felony charges but the charges he faces were not clear.

Cervantes-Ramiro is due next in court June 27.

Chapple also faces charges in connection to the incident: assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded firearm, according to the Sacramento Observer. He is next due in court Sept. 12.

The deputy who fired the weapon, who has not been identified, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation to determine if the deputy complied with department policy. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the deputy broke the law, which is standard practice.