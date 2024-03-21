Video released of freeway shooting on I-880 in Hayward

(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol released video of a freeway shooting that occurred in Hayward on Interstate 880 on Tuesday around 4 p.m. The suspected gunman was located and arrested on Wednesday, CHP said.

The video shows the suspect driver rolling down the window of their car and aiming a handgun in the direction of the vehicle that was recording the footage. The victim was not injured in the shooting, according to CHP, however the victim’s vehicle suffered damage as it was struck twice.

Warrants were obtained for the suspect and the vehicle involved, CHP said. The suspect vehicle was located on Wednesday with the help of the Hayward Police Department.

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered and determined by CHP to be a replica Glock 17 airgun that uses .177 caliber metal BBs. The suspect was booked into Santa Rita Jail on multiple felony charges.

The CHP is asking anyone who was in the area of I-880 near I-238 during the time of the shooting Tuesday and either witnessed the incident or experienced something similar to call the Hayward office at (510)-489-1500.

