New video released in deadly 2022 shooting of 15-year-old girl by deputies in Hesperia

A new video emerged Monday depicting the fatal 2022 shooting of a 15-year-old girl and her father in Hesperia that followed a pursuit and exchange of gunfire with deputies.

The video, obtained by The Guardian, was shot from a California Highway Patrol helicopter that hovered above the scene of the deadly encounter, which took place on Nov. 27, 2022, alongside the 15 Freeway at Main Street in Hesperia.

It depicts the moments leading up to and following the shooting of Savannah Graziano and her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano.

Kidnapping, chase leads to chaotic, deadly scene in Hesperia

The newly released video, along with a recording from a deputy's audio recorder, depicts the moment Savannah Graziano exited the passenger side of her father's truck amid a hail of bullets being exchanged between Anthony Graziano and deputies.

She can be seen kneeling on the ground, then standing and walking directly toward a deputy before being struck by gunfire and falling. The simultaneous audio recording captured a deputy shouting commands to the girl up until the moment she is shot.

"Passenger, get out. Passenger get out, get out, get out, get out," the voice shouts.

"Come here, come here, come here, come here," the deputy continued. "Come to me, come to me, come to me, come, come, come, come, come, come, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk."

A second later, the same voice is heard shouting to fellow deputies that they are shooting the wrong person.

"Hey, stop. Stop shooting her. He's in the car. Stop," the deputy said. "She's OK, he's in the car. Stop."

A voice on law enforcement radio traffic can be heard saying, "Oh no," as soon as the girl falls.

After Savannah Graziano was shot, she was taken to a hospital, where she died. Anthony Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly encounter stemmed from the prior day in Fontana.

Savanna Graziano, 15, was last seen just after 7:30 a.m. Monday with her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano.

Questions in Savanna Graziano shooting still unanswered

On Nov. 26, 2022, Anthony Graziano had allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife Tracy Martinez, 45, who was Savannah Graziano's mother, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

He then left the Fontana home with his daughter, resulting in authorities issuing an Amber Alert for the girl as an apparent victim of abduction by her father.

Anthony Graziano was spotted driving with his daughter the following day in the Barstow area, leading to a 45-minute pursuit that ended in Hesperia, officials said.

Sheriff's department representatives said Anthony Graziano repeatedly fired a rifle at deputies during the pursuit. His pickup truck eventually went off the side of the 15 Freeway near Main Street and came to a stop.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said there were unanswered questions regarding Savannah Graziano's role in the event.

It was said that she was wearing a tactical helmet and body armor at the time she was shot, and it was initially believed she had fired at law enforcement officers during the pursuit, Discus said the day after the shooting.

"Evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies," the sheriff said. "However, based on the totality of events and the requirements of Assembly Bill 1506, I have consulted with the California Department of Justice about assuming the primary role for this investigation."

It could not be discerned from the video if Savannah Graziano was wearing tactical gear and a helmet when deputies shot her. It appeared she was unarmed as she obeyed the deputy's commands to walk toward him.

Investigators have not said whether deputies' gunfire killed the girl or that of her father.

AB 1506 mandates the Department of Justice investigate all shootings of unarmed citizens by law enforcement officers. The DOJ has since taken charge of the shooting investigation.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials declined to comment on the video and deferred all questions regarding the shooting to the DOJ.

