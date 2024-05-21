VIDEO: Police shut down loud South Tampa Airbnb party with hundreds of people

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department shut down a large gathering in a neighborhood in South Tampa.

The party crackdown happened on the 2200 block of West Azeele Street.

Police said the street was filled with 200 to 300 people who were partying and making a lot of noise.

Residents told 8 On Your Side they were awoken by hundreds of people partying.

“Alright ladies, you have to go somewhere else, clearing it out,” a Tampa police officer is heard saying in body camera video.

“Our driveways are being blocked, there was people basically twerking on top of cars, there was such a ruckus that like my baby was waking up in the middle of the night,” a concerned resident said.

A resident, who asked that we do not use her name, said they are used to the bar and Gasparilla crowds, but this situation was different.

“That was something I’ve never experienced. You’re used to it to a certain degree, and you’re able to kind of cope with it, but not to that point where it’s that unsafe,” she said.

“This has alarmed us to the point where we basically went shopping for houses outside of this area the day after,” a resident said.

Tampa police said the house is an Airbnb, and the owner did not know about the party and wanted it shut down.

“The owner’s here, the owner wants everyone to go,” an officer is heard saying in the video.

People in the area said they are on high alert, especially with the recent shooting on South Howard.

“We’re used to the noise. We’re used to the crowds of people, like that doesn’t bother us. But we have families, and we want to feel safe, especially with everything that’s been going on, shootings that have been happening in the area, also,” a resident said.

Police said officers were on proactive patrol, saw the large crowd outside and were able to shut it down pretty quickly.

“Police did a really good job, they surrounded the area, they were able to get everyone to go home. So, that was honestly what allowed me to basically sleep easy that night,” a resident said.

No injuries or arrests were reported after the incident.

