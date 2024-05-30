VIDEO: Police free baby deer stuck in fence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video released by the Glen Rock Police Department shows officers in New Jersey coming to the aid of a fawn stuck in a neighborhood fence on Wednesday.

“It’s not every day that you get called to assist a baby deer stuck in a fence,” the department said on Facebook.

“Hopefully this little one made it safely back to its Mama!”

The fawn’s cries for help attracted its mother, who was reportedly nearby when the fawn ran off after the rescue.

The homeowner left a comment saying the officers “didn’t miss a beat.”

