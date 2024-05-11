VIDEO: Police arrest Albuquerque man accused of causing fatal crash while drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a deadly scene on Coors near Blake on a Wednesday night in late February. One driver was killed, and the other who walked away, was slurring his speech, and avoiding eye contact with deputies.

Deputy: “Where were you coming from?”

Driver: “Just picking up my brother after work, I think.”

Deputy: “Picking what?”

Driver: “Picking up my brother after work.”

That driver was Jesus Gonzalez Moreno and witnesses told deputies that he was driving at high speed when he slammed into another car leaving both vehicles in a mangled mess. The other driver, Jaime Rios-Martinez, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Gonzalez Moreno had trouble explaining himself in the back of the patrol car.

Deputy: “Nothing to drink?”

Gonzalez Moreno: “I guess a beer.”

Deputy: “How long ago?”

Gonzalez Moreno: “Like, one hour ago. Four or five hours ago.”

He struggled to follow the deputy’s instructions during field sobriety tests and was arrested. Gonzalez Moreno blew more than twice the legal limit for alcohol on two breath tests. Despite saying he can’t remember much of what had happened:

Gonzalez Moreno: “Anything that happens, I promise, everything, it’s on me. I deserve it, whatever happens.”

Gonzalez Moreno is charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated DWI. A judge ordered him to stay in jail pending trial.

