Video, photos show NE Ohioans’ honor Memorial Day

*The above video shows the Memorial Day tribute in Cuyahoga falls*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Family, friends and loved ones of military members who lost their lives serving their country joined forces on this Memorial Day to honor their memories.

Parades, tributes and ceremonies are being held throughout Northeast Ohio.

Many people attended the 92nd Annual Cuyahoga Falls Memorial Day Parade which started on Portage Trail and was followed by the Memorial Day Service held in the military section of Oakwood Ceremony.

*The video below shows the Memorial Day Parade in Euclid*

The City of Euclid Memorial Day Parade and military graveside services at Euclid Cemetery were held Monday morning.

*The video below shows a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lake View Cemetery*

Community members gathered at the James A. Garfield Memorial and Community Mausoleum at Lake View Cemetery for a special program honoring the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

