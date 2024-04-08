Video: People cheer on total eclipse from Miami Whitewater Forest in Hamilton County
The total eclipse reached Miami Whitewater Forest at approximately 3:08 p.m. Monday.
The total eclipse reached Miami Whitewater Forest at approximately 3:08 p.m. Monday.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the eclipse, Israel’s troop withdrawal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Oumar Ballo, who averaged a double-double last season at Arizona, is now arguably the best big man available in the portal.
Jeep chose the eclipse to promote the new 2024 Gladiator NightHawk package. If you're a fan of big tires and blackout finishes, you may like this.
The cost of selling a house typically comes out of the proceeds of your sale. Learn how the costs break down and how much you could end up paying.
The little welder that could...save you big bucks.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
Compare the best CD rates available today vs. the national average.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced into beta a new option called AI playlists, which allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more.