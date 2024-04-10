Video of panicked people fleeing Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard goes viral. What happened?

A 26-second-video of panicked people running down Ocean Boulevard near the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach over the weekend has gotten over 730,000 views. But it’s unknown what people were running from.

The clip was taken from a live stream by MyrtleBeachStrip. The owner of the account, @TheeiPhoneGuru, told The Sun News they were live on TikTok from about 8:30 to 11:15 p.m. on April 6 and captured people fleeing down the sidewalk about 11 p.m.

When asked about the TikTok video on Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Bryan Murphy said he had not seen or heard about the video. The Sun News requested more information about what happened that night, such as what the officers working that night knew or what the security cameras showed, but it had not been answered at time of publication.

The video’s owner said officers on the scene said there had been a fight near the SkyWheel and that’s why people were running. People speculated in the video’s comments if shots had been fired, but another comment said gunshots were not heard.

In the video, Ocean Boulevard appeared crowded and people can be heard screaming. Some people could be seen grabbing their children while running.

Safety has been a concern along Ocean Boulevard, with two high-profile shooting incidents occurring in the past four years. Last April, a North Carolina man shot a gun into someone else’s car near the SkyWheel, The Sun News reported. In May 2020, two rival gangs shot at each other from across the street on Ocean Boulevard.

The shooting near the SkyWheel also went viral on TikTok.

The Myrtle Beach Police daily bulletin did not have any reports about a fight in the area of where the video was taken.

There are over 1,100 security cameras located in the city of Myrtle Beach, according to reporting by The Sun News. Murphy said he had not looked over the security footage.

Myrtle Beach Police also increase their presence along Ocean Boulevard on Friday and Saturday nights. The video was taken Saturday.