VIDEO: Officer wrangles peacock in backyard, uses Burger King fries to catch goat on highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A peacock and a goat gave one officer a run for his money, both on the same day, which happened to be April Fools Day.

According to the Irving Police Department in Texas, a goat was running down the highway, while a peacock trotted around a neighborhood.

Dashcam and bodycam video show Officer Turner trying to lure a goat from underneath a truck on Texas 183, using a driver’s Burger King french fries. The goat is then seen running on the shoulder of the road and into a plaza parking lot.

Turner, along with other officers, was able to gently tackle the animal in the parking lot and secure him.

Less than half an hour later, Officer Turner helped a neighbor catch a peacock that was frolicking around in the backyard of a home. After successfully grabbing the bird, the officer placed it into his patrol vehicle.

“We thought we were getting pranked, but this is no #AprilFools joke,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Animal or human, you can run, but you can’t hide from our officers and helpful community.”

The officer also snapped a few photos of him and his catches of the day.

The department did not say where the animals were taken.

