Video of Tulsa police shooting Terence Crutcher sparks outrage

Civil rights advocates are livid after viewing more video footage of an unarmed black man’s death at the hands of a white police officer.

The Tulsa, Okla., Police Department released videos on Monday from a police helicopter and a police cruiser dashcam that show Terence Crutcher’s final moments a few days earlier.

On Friday evening, Officer Betty Shelby, who has been with the force since 2011, shot and killed the 40-year-old man after he walked to his SUV with his hands over his head. At the same time, Officer Tyler Turnbough fired his Taser. They had been responding to a stalled vehicle in the middle of a road.

Reactions to the video on social media were swift. Many people associated with the Black Lives Matter movement saw the killing as yet another example of that they consider systemic police brutality against the African-American community.

If there wasn’t the video I’m sure they would’ve told us that #TerenceCrutcher lunged at them & that they feared for their lives. — deray mckesson (@deray) September 20, 2016





Oh nobody wanna talk about what that American flag represents today? #TerenceCrutcher — Rich Porter (@trillac_) September 20, 2016





How can you see the way #TerenceCrutcher was murdered and not understand BLM??? — Andrew Schulz (@andrewschulz) September 20, 2016





Americans aren’t powerless peeping toms of police videos. We are voters & activists with POWER. Let’s act like it. @DemSpring @DemAwakening — (((Cornell Brooks))) (@CornellWBrooks) September 20, 2016





Take a knee…people riot. Take a bullet…people quiet. — Lecrae (@lecrae) September 20, 2016





NY/NJ Bombing Suspect:

• Shootout w/ cops

• Shot cop in the arm

• Arrested ALIVE#TerenceCrutcher:

• Car broke down

• Hands up

• Shot DEAD — NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) September 20, 2016





“Wait for the facts”

“Don’t jump to conclusions”

“She was a good cop”

“He wasn’t following commands” I’m tired.#TerenceCrutcher — Dr. Williams (@onlydevante) September 20, 2016





Who do we regard as criminal? The white woman? Or the black man? Constructions of criminality from long ago are at work. #TerenceCrutcher — Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) September 20, 2016





Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lamented the incident on Twitter.

Another unarmed Black man was shot in a police incident. This should be intolerable. We have so much work to do. #TerenceCrutcher -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 20, 2016





Celebrities also sounded off on the shooting.

So tired of seeing these videos. When do the people who pay taxes get protection? #TerenceCrutcher pic.twitter.com/MkVH2F7js5 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 20, 2016













They find a bomb suspect and put him on a stretcher while an innocent man who’s car broke down gets SHOT AND DIES?!! HOWW!! Plz tell me how! — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) September 20, 2016





At a press conference Monday, Crutcher’s twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, criticized an officer in the police helicopter who could be heard saying, “That looks like a bad dude too. Probably on something,” in one of the videos.

“You all want to know who that big bad dude was?” she told the media. “The big bad dude was my twin brother. That big bad dude was a father. That big bad dude was a son. That big bad dude was enrolled at Tulsa Community College — just wanting to make us proud. That big bad dude loved God. That big bad dude was at church singing with all of his flaws every week. That big bad dude, that’s who he was.”

She called for charges to be brought against Shelby for taking her brother’s life and connected the incident to the larger concerns of Black Lives Matter.

“It’s time for everybody to demand that this stops and that justice is served. We just want justice,” Tiffany Crutcher said. “Because I want for everyone to know that that big bad dude, his life mattered. His life mattered. His life mattered. And the chain breaks here. We’re going to stop it right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is bigger than us right here.”

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said at a news conference Monday afternoon that there was no gun on Crutcher or in his vehicle.

Read More