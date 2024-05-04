VIDEO: Oakland supermarket employee robbed at gunpoint

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A store employee in Oakland was robbed at gunpoint in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday. The store’s owner says it wasn’t the first time, but they’ve been too scared to speak up, until now.

“I am mad, I am angry. I am scared,” said Shirley Luo, who owns Won Kee Supermarket in Oakland Chinatown.

Police find buried body in Hayward, alleged murderer arrested

In the video above, a suspect can be seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at an employee. Luo says robberies have happened before, but this time, the suspect took several thousand in cash.

Luo says it is just too important to not speak up. She says when she opened her business nine years ago, the neighborhood was safe, but now “everyone is scared.”

She says business has suffered. Customers are too worried to come to her shop.

According to Luo, her employee was heading out to get fresh items in San Francisco for the store when the man with the gun surprised him. She says police took a report, but much more must be done to protect Chinatown, specifically more police.

She says Chinatown needs foot patrols in the early mornings, particularly when employees go to run errands. She also says the community deserves more arrests and prosecution of those committing the crimes and endangering the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.