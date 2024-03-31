VIDEO: Oakland retail store burglarized, owner announces

(KRON) – Taylor Jay, a small retail business in Oakland, was burglarized on Sunday, according to the business’s Instagram posts.

The business owner, Taylor Jay, was walking to her retail store when she noticed the shattered glass window. Upon entering her store, Jay noticed an empty rack and shelves where the store displayed inventory. The merchandise in the backroom was also missing.

New Berkeley bagel shop strives to make ‘outside of the box’ bagels

“This is so disappointing. I can’t believe this is happening to us in Oakland right now,” said Jay in the Instagram video. “I’m having a hard time even watching the footage of this guy just taking things.”

According to the store, the burglar utilized the store’s suitcases to pack the stolen merchandise.

The burglar also stole multiple samples from their new skin collection and the business’ iPads.

The Taylor Jay store has two locations: 2355 Broadway Suite 1 and 5550 College Avenue.

The store on Broadway was burglarized.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.