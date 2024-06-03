Video of NYC employee restraining girl prompts investigation

BATTERY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said it is investigating a video that shows a city employee restraining a girl.

The video filmed at The Battery park Sunday shows a Parks Department employee with his arms around the young girl as onlookers yell and try to help the girl break free. The employee appears to fall to the ground, pulling the girl down with him, at which point she breaks free from his grasp.

The man who shot the video said the girl and her family had been selling fruit. In a statement to Storyful, the Parks Department said it was “investigating the incident internally.”

The department did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for comment.

