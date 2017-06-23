VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks car, triggers chain-reaction crash on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Video captured a wild chain-reaction crash after a motorcyclist kicked a car on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita.
