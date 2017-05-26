This Video of a Mom Acting Like Her Toddler Will Have You Crying/Laughing

From Redbook

Vlogger Kristina Kuzmic likes to approach motherhood with a sense of humor. Her videos, which tackle everything from parenting while sick to her sarcastic take on why women should never breastfeed in public, regularly get millions of views.

Her latest video, in which she imagines what life would be like if adults acted like toddlers, is no exception. "For any of you non-parents who are wondering why parents of toddlers are so exhausted, let me put it in perspective for you," she says at the beginning of the video.

Kuzmic nails the insanity of dealing with 1- to 3-year-olds, from the pouring toothpaste directly onto the bathroom counter to throwing a grocery store tantrum - although the moment she dumps spaghetti on her head is definitely peak toddler (BTW, the "dirt" she is eating is actually ground nuts).

Parents are clearly laughing along with Kuzmic, as the video has 10 million views so far and thousands of comments. Watch for yourself, and feel free to take a sip of wine for every time you said "yep!" while watching this.

[h/t Huffington Post]

