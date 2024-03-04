VIDEO: Missouri trooper lifts massive hay bale, clears it from highway

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper answered the call to clear a massive bale of hay from a rural highway.

It only took him around one minute to conquer the challenge, and dash cam footage captured the mighty effort.

Large-round bales of hay can weigh anywhere from hundreds to 2,000 pounds, according to agriculture experts.

MSHP Troop F, which represents parts of mid-Missouri, shared the video Wednesday along with the following statement via X (formerly Twitter):

“Anyone missing their round bale??? Trooper Isaiah “Doesn’t Miss Leg Day” Lemasters was able to move this traffic hazard off the roadway for you. All in a days work!!!”

The video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and has more than 950 replies, mostly from people applauding the trooper’s strength.

The Lake Expo reports that the heroic moment happened along Route A in Callaway County and that Lemasters hails from Auxvasse, Missouri.

