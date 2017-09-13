Video Of McDonald's Employee Misbehaving With Hispanic Woman Goes Viral

A Charlotte woman, Wendy Rios, has claimed she was left exasperated after she was insulted by a McDonald's employee on Sunday. Rios had gone to take happy meals for her two daughters when she got into a nasty argument with a female employee, identified as a store manager, reports said.

The female store manager insulted Rios probably due to her accent and appearance as she was a Hispanic, according to Fox 46 Charlotte. Rios later posted a video of the whole incident on Facebook, that had been viewed over 400,00 times and shared more than 5,000 times at the time of publishing of this story.

The caption of the video read: "Hello everyone, look what happened to me at the Mcdonald's of eastwey and central, I feel assaulted and everything happened, nothing more why I asked if my order was complete?... don't laugh at me English, is that when I'm pissed off."

In the video, an employee in a green shirt can be seen repeatedly hurling insults at Rios. At one point, the employee is also seen showing her middle finger, from behind a closed window, to the Hispanic woman. It was then when Rios decided to stay there. She kept asking the employee: "Can you do this again?" She wanted the employee to repeat the act but without the window being closed so that she had a proof of the manager's misbehavior.

"I felt aggravated when she told me the words of Donald Trump and to say the words of deportation," Rios said, according to NBC Charlotte. When Rios was asked why she kept repeating "Can you do it again," she replied: "I kept saying, 'do it again, do it again,' because I wanted to have proof what she'd do to me."

After the manager closed the window, another female employee appeared, who as Rios said, listened to her but she appeared to be only concerned about serving the rest of the customers who were in the line behind Rios, according to WBTV Charlotte, a CBS-affiliate.

She further told the channel that she decided to leave the store as the people behind her were losing their patience. "Maybe she wasn’t thinking straight," Rios said. "Maybe she was stressed or something. But I’m stressed, sometimes I’m really, really angry with something… but I’m never going to say something discriminating."

Rios said she wanted to post the video so that everyone could see what she had gone through. She said she also hoped the video served as a lesson to all those who watch it. "I treat everyone like a person. Not like you're white, or you black or you Chinese, or Korean, Mexican or Guatemalan. No. I treat everyone like the same," she was quoted as saying by Fox 46 Charlotte.

McDonald's issued a statement that was published by WBTV following the incident. "The actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald’s and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers. This individual is no longer employed at my restaurant and we have expressed our sincerest apologies to the customer for this situation," said George Forrest, McDonald’s Owner/Operator-Charlotte, North Carolina.

