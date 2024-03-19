Video of Marjorie Taylor Greene altered to add 'bloodbath' sign

A video spreading across platforms purports to show Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Donald Trump poster .

"Is this @mtgreenee???" says a March 17, 2024 post sharing the video and tagging Greene on X.

Screenshot from X taken March 19, 2024

The clip of Greene -- one of Trump's staunchest allies -- rocketed across X and other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The supposed sign alludes to Trump's warning at a March 16 rally in the state of Ohio that there would be a "bloodbath" if he does not win the 2024 presidential election.

Criticizing what he said were Chinese plans to build cars in Mexico and sell them to Americans, Trump said: "We're going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those cars, if I get elected."

He continued: "Now if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole -- that's going to be the least of it, it's going to be a bloodbath for the country. That'll be the least of it. But they're not going to sell those cars."

In a post on X, Greene joined Trump's campaign and allies in claiming his words were distorted by President Joe Biden and others who characterized them as a threat of political violence (archived here).

But the video of the congresswoman waving a "Honk if you want a bloodbath" sign is doctored.

The X user Tarquin, whose watermark appears on the clip, first posted the altered version March 17 (archived here).

"Just to be clear, this is satire and the sign is not real," the user said in a follow-up post (archived here).

Just to be clear, this is satire and the sign is not real, however the Trump’s message to his MAGA sycophants is clear, it’s a dog whistle for violence. — Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) March 17, 2024

Reverse image searches show Greene posted the original footage February 24 -- the day Trump won the Republican primary in South Carolina (archived here).

The sign she held said "Trump" and "Make America Great Again."

AFP contacted Greene's spokesperson for comment, but no response was forthcoming.

Tarquin, a self-described "English graphic satirist," has previously posted several other edited versions of the same video, including one depicting Greene with a sign telling drivers to "Honk if it's his jail time" (archived here, here, here and here). Trump is facing 91 felony charges across four jurisdictions resulting from multiple investigations.

AFP has debunked other altered visuals of Greene here, here and here.