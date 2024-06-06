VIDEO: Man steals over $4K worth of jackets from Berkeley REI

(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department arrested 38-year-old Jeffrey Harrelson for stealing over $4,000 worth of jackets from REI in Berkeley, police announced the arrest on Wednesday.

On May 20, Harrelson attempted to steal 15 jackets by walking out the back door of the Berkeley REI (seen above).

With the help of video surveillance and further investigation, police eventually tracked down Harrelson’s location in an unnamed east Oakland neighborhood, where police said Harrelson was spotted driving in the area.

After arresting Harrelson, police found wire cutters and security tags from all the stolen jackets. In total, Harrelson is said to have stolen over $4,250 worth of jackets from the outdoor supply shop.

“The Berkeley Police Department takes retail theft seriously and will use the resources available to find the people responsible,” BPD said in a statement.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.