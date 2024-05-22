VIDEO: Man rescued from garbage truck, taken to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WJW) — A man was rescued from a garbage truck Tuesday, with officials having to use a crane to help pull him out, as seen in a video (posted above) provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Firefighters were called to the truck of a local waste disposal operator who reported hearing a man’s voice coming from the back of his truck. He said the man was calling for help, so he pulled over and called 911.

CSFD got to work removing the man from the depths of the truck.

Officials said the man had been sleeping inside a dumpster that had been emptied into the truck that morning.

The man was reportedly minorly injured and was taken to the hospital following the rescue.

