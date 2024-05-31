VIDEO: Man left bloodied after apparently unprovoked attack on VTA platform

(KRON) — A man was viciously attacked on a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) platform on Wednesday, video posted by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office showed. The suspect was arrested and identified as 26-year-old Andrew Perez.

The attack happened at the VTA Children’s Discovery Museum station in Downtown San Jose at about 1:12 p.m. The video (above) shows the suspect approaching the 45-year-old victim and throwing punches and kicks at him for more than a minute.

SCCSO deputies arrived and saw the victim who was covered in blood from head to belt. He was hospitalized to be treated for his injuries. He is now in stable condition.

Perez, who was wearing an armored vest, had fled the scene. He was later found at his own home near the site of the attack and arrested after barricading himself inside.

The victim did not know Perez before the attack.

The victim told police he believed he was attacked with a sharp weapon. He had an 8-10-inch cut on his forehead, as well as cuts on his elbow and wrist.

“After reviewing video surveillance of the attack, the motions of the body strikes to the victim’s body depict Perez striking him with an unidentified weapon,” SCCSO said.

Perez was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony and interfering with safe transit operations.

