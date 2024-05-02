VIDEO: Man gets out of car, attacks two people on San Francisco street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 (above) shows a man getting out of a car and attacking two men on a San Francisco street. The San Francisco Police Department says one of the victims is 78 years old.

The attack happened at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The video shows the two victims standing on the street in the area of Post Street and Kearny Street when the suspect gets out of a parked car and approaches them.

The suspect first shoves one victim, who stumbles back but doesn’t fall down. The suspect then unsuccessfully attempts to kick the man before moving to the next victim.

The video then shows him shove the other victim to the ground, get into his car and drive off. Neither of the victims, who are 59 and 78 years old, was injured, police said.

The suspect was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. He had glasses and wore his hair tied up in a bun. He was driving a silver sedan.

SFPD is investigating the incident, which it called an assault. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

