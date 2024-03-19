VIDEO: Man allegedly shoots into St. Johns county home; later arrested for burglary attempt

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has released Ring camera footage of a reported shooting and burglary attempt that occurred outside a home on March 14th.

According to the SJCSO, deputies responded to the scene on Wye Road in the north region of St. Johns County on March 14, 2024, following reports of a shooting incident at a residence.

Ring camera footage provided important evidence, showcasing a sequence of events involving a 29-year-old man identified as Hayward Biggins.

According to the footage, Biggins purportedly attempted to force entry into the home, brandishing a firearm and discharging rounds into the occupied residence. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man fitting the description of the suspect depicted in the video, lying in the roadway.

Law enforcement promptly took Biggins into custody, charging him with offenses including shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted armed burglary. Additionally, it was revealed that the apprehended individual was subject to active warrants in both Duval County and Georgia.

As the investigation unfolds, Hayward Biggins remains detained in the St. Johns County jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

