Video: ‘Malice Toward None’ — can we learn to disagree better?

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah and Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 21, 2024. | Carol Guzy, for the Deseret News

On Feb. 21, political leaders from across the United States convened at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., for a forum focused on how we can all disagree better. The event was called “With Malice Toward None, With Charity for All,” and was hosted and organized by the Washington National Cathedral, the Wheatley Institute at Brigham Young University and the Wesley Theological Seminary with sponsorship from Deseret Magazine.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, shared the stage, after which a panel was held featuring Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee and a longtime political strategist; Ruth Okediji, a Harvard law school professor; Rachel Brand, an executive vice president at Walmart who was previously associate U.S. attorney general; and Timothy Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics and an impact scholar at the University of Utah. The concluding panel featured noted speech writer for President George W. Bush and contributor to The Atlantic, Peter Wehner, and Joshua DuBois, the former director of faith-based and neighborhood partnerships for the Obama Administration.

“You can’t claim to love the country if you hate half of the people in it,” Gov. Moore said.

This video shows highlights from the event.