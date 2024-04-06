Video: Lots of sun on eclipse day (04-06-24)
NFL Network is laying off four of its most popular and talented on-air personalities.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage on Wednesday at a Stanford event held by the university's business school, offering some small insights into how he thinks about running one of the world's most valuable tech companies. It was a notable appearance because Pichai's been having a bit of a rough go lately. Google is widely perceived to have gotten a late start on generative AI, trailing behind Microsoft-funded OpenAI.
Alaska Airlines also said that it expects Boeing to provide additional compensation as the $160 million was only the first quarter sum.
Most of the people who were laid off worked at Apple's offices in Santa Clara.
Here's the latest in the alleged sex trafficking investigation involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
It could matter in a razor-thin contest. Just don’t expect a big swing in either direction.
Amazon is offering another decent batch of games to Prime members at no extra cost for the month of April. Leading the bunch is Fallout 76, a multiplayer take on the post-apocalyptic franchise.
WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night extravaganza features 13 matches, with all seven of WWE's major championships on the line. Here's how we predict the event will unfold.
Facing a "bumpy" path to 2% inflation, Jay Powell and the Fed don't have much in the way of historical precedent to work with. Cut cycles aren't the same as they used to be.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Houston's play-in hopes are hanging on by a thread, but the franchise has exceeded expectations this season and now has an intriguing future ahead.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to vote to restore net neutrality later this month. With the Democrats finally holding an FCC majority in the final year of President Biden’s first term.
OnePlus has always marched to the beat of its own drummer -- for better and worse. Take, for example, the company’s latest foray into mobile artificial intelligence, the AI Eraser. Before you ask, no, this is not simply a rebadged version of Google’s longstanding and very good Magic Eraser.
OnePlus has announced a new tool called AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos.
Venture firm Maniv has grown by nearly every measure since it launched eight years ago in Israel — from its investor base and 40-startup portfolio to its geographic focus, footprint and fund size. What that means is largely the same as when it launched in 2016: an early-stage investment strategy focused on what the firm describes as the intersection between mobility, transportation and energy. There are, however, some notable evolutions that hint at Maniv's investment strategy with its third and latest fund known as Maniv III, TechCrunch has exclusively learned.
Turkey has gained a well-earned reputation as being a veritable cauldron of mobile games startups, leading to the rise of VCs dedicated to the sector. The latest to join this coterie is Laton Ventures, a new gaming-focused VC that has raised a $35 million fund. Founding partner — and solo GP — Görkem Türk says he's aiming to build a bridge between the Turkish gaming ecosystem and the rest of the world, investing in the pre-seed and seed stages.
The HP Spectre x360 14 has everything you’d want in a 14-inch convertible notebook. It’s fast, features a gorgeous screen and can rotate to suit your needs.