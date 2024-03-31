Video: Local shop owner says couple took $500 worth of ice cream

*The above video was made by and is courtesy of Bruster’s Ice Cream*

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Owners of Bruster’s Ice Cream in North Olmsted said they were shocked to learn some of their ice cream was reportedly stolen Friday.

The owners said they were loading large containers of their homemade ice cream that they worked on all day for a special celebration that night.

Ramez Assad told Fox 8 News that a man came into the shop around 9:30 p.m. Friday dressed in what he believes was a full official military uniform. Assad said the man was with a pregnant woman.

He said the couple bought two cups of ice cream, but Assad said surveillance video shows the couple exiting into the parking lot taking a large 3-gallon bucket of chocolate chip cookie dough valued at $500 from the back of the ice cream shops’ co-owner’s truck.

One container of ice cream can feed 80 people, he said.

Assad said, “It’s not right, because we give to the community and help schools with fundraisers by donating gift cards, but for people driving a new truck to steal our ice cream is upsetting. Ice cream is supposed to make people happy, you don’t expect things like this to happen.”

Assad said he called North Olmsted police about the incident and talked with officers. Police confirmed to Fox 8 they are looking into the theft.

The owner also posted the surveillance video to Bruster’s social media page.

Assad said he was taking the containers of ice cream to the Suhoor Fest, a late night food fest to celebrate Ramadan.

The event was held at La Villa Banquet Hall Friday night where 5,000 people were expected to attend.

Fox 8’s New Day Cleveland featured Suhoor Fest on Friday.

