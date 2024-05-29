Video of Lakeland police punching 16-year-old during arrest sparks social media backlash

A 29-second video appears to show Lakeland police officers repeatedly punching and striking a 16-year-old male, while holding him by his hair, during an arrest have sparked community concerns.

Lakeland Police Department responded to a call on Memorial Day reporting there were several people in the pool at Caroline Apartments, 1906 Griffin Road, who did not live in the apartment complex.

Officers arrived and began questioning people in the pool as to where they lived, asking for them to provide their apartment numbers, according to a police affidavit. The officers contacted the apartment complex's manager, who asked them to trespass any individuals using the facility who were not residents.

A 16-year-old boy, who The Ledger has not identified in accordance with our crime reporting policies, declined to provide the officers with his apartment number. Officer Christopher McKee said he verbally informed Hudson he was being trespassed for failing to prove residency, according to his sworn affidavit.

Shortly after being trespassed, the teen exited the pool and began to gather up his personal belongings. Officers repeatedly instructed him to exit the property or he would be arrested, according to the affidavit, but the teen did not leave. McKee said the teenager stuck his hand into the officer's face declaring "I don't have to talk to you," according to his affidavit.

The officer attempted to grab the teen's right arm while informing him he was under arrest. McKee wrote the teen pulled away and began to flail his arms at officers, as officers attempted to guide him toward a wall, according to a police affidavit.

Video shows officers holding teen's hair, punching

A 29-second video of Lakeland police officers arresting the 16-year-old boy was posted on Facebook by a bystander about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The video was shared more than 740 times by Wednesday morning and received 38 comments.

The video starts with the 16-year-old boy backed into the corner of a room with items in his arms and a view of the backs of two Lakeland officers facing the teen with their arms raised. An individual can be heard yelling at officers to get away from the teen.

One Lakeland police officer who squares up with the teen can be seen repeatedly punching the teen in his upper torso and head region as his arms flail. A second officer whose back is to the camera holds a taser pointed at the teen.

At 5 seconds into the video, a woman, who is offscreen, yells at the officers to "stop punching him."

The officer standing nearest the camera can be seen grabbing the teen, who is bent over, by his hair around the 7-second mark. The officer stands at arm's length from the teen, his hand grabbing the teen's hair while ordering the bystanders to back up. The second officer appears to have a hold on the teen's left arm while continuing to punch and hit him in the shoulder and upper torso. The teen's right arm can be seen at his side and then reaching toward his head.

The first officer lets go of the teen's head around 14 seconds into the video, as bystanders continue to yell for police to stop. Both officers briefly let go of the teen, who stands in the room's corner with both hands up, saying something not fully comprehensible in the recording while gesturing at his chest and body.

One of the Lakeland officers takes a step forward around 15 seconds into the video, winds back and appears to punch the teen in the face while the other remains a short distance away with a taser aimed at the teen's chest.

The teen responds by raising both his arms, open palm slapping at the officer as he backs away and then lowering his arms appearing to shield his face and chest at the 17-second mark. The same officer steps forward and appears to punch the teen's head and face at the 18-second mark before sound indicates a taser was deployed.

The teen falls to the ground as the taser makes contact and lays on the ground, on his side and stomach. The officer then moves in to to begin handcuffing the teen, and the video cuts off.

The Ledger has reached out to Lakeland Police Department regarding the incident and video posted on social media without immediate response.

This story will be updated with their response if and when received.

