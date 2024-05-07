Video: KSN storm tracker captures footage of the aftermath of the Oklahoma tornado

Video courtesy KSN Storm Tracker Jacob Honeycutt

BARNSDALL, Okla. (KSNW) — KSN Storm Tracker Jacob Honeycutt captured footage of the aftermath of a damaging tornado in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, late Monday.

Honeycutt says he saw the tornado as it developed around 9:45 p.m. and described it as a “large wedge tornado.”

“The town is literally gone,” said Honeycutt.

After the tornado hit the town with a population of about 1,015, Honeycutt became a part of the search and rescue.

He said he heard a man yelling for help. Honeycutt said he ran over and found an elderly couple in their shelter. It was under their foundation, the only thing left of their home.

The elderly man told Honeycutt to help his friend Wayne across the street. He asked the man where exactly at. He brought Honeycutt over, and there was no trailer. His truck was left but was destroyed. There was no sign of Wayne.

Honeycutt says others are still trapped in the shelters, such as a family of six with their dogs. They are uninjured.

One man told him, “I live here, and I don’t recognize anything where I’m at.”

It is dark, but with his flashlight and lightning, Honeycutt is doing what he can to help people.

He says there is a huge creek that goes down an embankment that splits the town. It was filled with debris.

Honeycutt says trees are completely snapped in half. As far as he can see, everything is destroyed.

“I would categorize this as catastrophic,” said Honeycutt.

The National Weather Service has yet to rate the tornado.

KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.

