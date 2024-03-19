VIDEO: Komodo dragon attack injures Akron Zoo employee
The Akron Zoo is investigating what led to a Komodo dragon attack at its facility.
The Akron Zoo is investigating what led to a Komodo dragon attack at its facility.
Microsoft has a lone leader overseeing its consumer AI division for the first time. Google DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman is joining the company from rival Inflection AI, which will now transition into enterprise AI.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
In June 2023, Inflection announced it had raised $1.3 billion to build what it called "more personal AI." The lead investor was Microsoft. Today, less than a year later, Microsoft announced that it was essentially eating Inflection alive (though I think they phrased it differently).
Some players are concerned that deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is "ideologically aligned" with mega agent Scott Boras.
The Twins, Red Sox, Cardinals, Yankees and Cubs make up the next tier on this year's list.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
Moove, an African mobility fintech that offers vehicle financing to ride-hailing and delivery app drivers, has raised $100 million in a funding round as it plots expansion into new markets. Moove did not say who is leading the round, but sources close to the deal confirmed to TechCrunch that Uber led the Series B round, making it the company's first investment in the African continent. The round also includes sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and several other investors, pushing Moove’s post-money valuation to $750 million.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Dalton Del Don examines potential draft values with the upside to make a difference in fantasy baseball leagues.
Multinational technology giant Fujitsu confirmed a cyberattack in a statement Friday, and warned that hackers may have stolen personal data and customer information. "We confirmed the presence of malware on multiple work computers at our company, and as a result of an internal investigation, we discovered that files containing personal information and customer information could be illegally taken out," said Fujitsu in its statement on its website, translated from Japanese. Fujitsu said it disconnected the affected systems from its network, and is investigating how its network was compromised by malware and "whether information has been leaked."
Following a disastrous misadventure with EVs, Hertz's CEO Stephen Scherr is stepping down.
More than 4,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this hydration face cream is the secret to youthful, protected skin.
'Best purchase this year': More than 51,000 shoppers say they're a space-saving must for bulky clothes, bedding and more.
India will lower import taxes on certain electric vehicles for companies committing to invest at least $500 million and setting up a local manufacturing facility within three years, a policy shift that could potentially bolster Tesla's plans to enter the South Asian market. Companies must invest a minimum of $500 million in the country and will have three years to establish local manufacturing for EVs with at least 25% of components sourced domestically, according to a government press release on Friday. Firms meeting these requirements will be allowed to import 8,000 EVs a year at a reduced import duty of 15% on cars costing $35,000 and above.
The rocket took off from its launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday morning, clearing several critical hurdles along its hourlong journey.
Vanderbilt finished the season at 9-23 after blowing a 14-point halftime lead.
Italy's competition and consumer authority, the AGCM, has fined TikTok €10 million (almost $11 million) following a probe into algorithmic safety concerns. In a press release Thursday, the AGCM said three regional companies in the ByteDance group, Ireland-based TikTok Technology Limited, TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited and TikTok Italy Srl, had been sanctioned for what it summarized as an "unfair commercial practice."
Investors are keeping their hopes for a summer rate cut warm until they get wholesale inflation and retail sales data.
Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Wednesday as attacks on Russian refineries continued and data showed declining US inventories.
If the two-time MVPs can lead their teams to the NBA Finals this year, it would be a matchup for the ages.