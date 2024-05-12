Video: Intense hailstorm caught on camera in NE Ohio

*The above video is courtesy of Fox 8 viewer Anne Mitroff in Streetsboro*

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Saturday weather was on the whacky side at times in Northeast Ohio.

Cloudy then sunny, cloudy again, cold, windy, storms and even a small tornado.

And toss in a heavy downpour of hail in Streetsboro recorded by Anne Mitroff.

You can watch the video of the hailstorm in the player above.

