VIDEO: House catches fire at SF’s Potrero Hill

(KRON) — A house was seen catching fire by San Francisco’s Potrero Hill, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Saturday.

At approximately 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire on Kansas St. by Portero Hill, officials said.

Photo Courtesy: Citizen App

According to SFFD, the second alarm fire was eventually contained with no injuries reported.

Anyone witnessing a fire such as this one is encouraged to call SFFD at (628) 223-3404.

