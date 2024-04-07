VIDEO: House catches fire at SF’s Potrero Hill
(KRON) — A house was seen catching fire by San Francisco’s Potrero Hill, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Saturday.
At approximately 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire on Kansas St. by Portero Hill, officials said.
According to SFFD, the second alarm fire was eventually contained with no injuries reported.
Anyone witnessing a fire such as this one is encouraged to call SFFD at (628) 223-3404.
