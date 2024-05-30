New video of homicide outside Philadelphia bar as man, woman sought by police

PHILADELPHIA - A 40-year-old man died three months after being assaulted outside a bar, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

Police say the assault happened on the 4500 block of Torresdale Avenue on February 25. The man succumbed to his injuries on May 25.

On Thursday, police released surveillance footage of the homicide by assault.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim can be seen lying in the road as two suspects, a person of interest and several witnesses walk by.

At one point, the female suspect flees in a maroon Honda Pilot.

A $20,000 reward is being offered in connection to any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.