VIDEO: Home burglary spree suspect caught rummaging through bedroom

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) on Thursday released new surveillance video of one of the men suspected in a string of home burglaries in Mira Mesa.

burglary suspect

The video posted on SDPD’s Instagram shows the suspect rummaging through a closet and drawers inside a bedroom during a home burglary.

On March 4, police also released video of several suspects taking a large safe from one of the victim’s homes. They are then seen loading the safe in what appears to be a small, late-model, possible dark color SUV before leaving the location.

Police on Thursday updated the number of burglaries involving the suspects from eight to now 11 home burglaries in the Mira Mesa neighborhood. The suspects appear to target mostly corner houses and enter the home through a rear sliding glass door, according to police.

FOX 5/KUSI spoke on Wednesday to one of the homeowners victimized in the burglaries, saying the suspects stole cash, family jewelry and an art collection.

All the suspects appear to be men in their late teens or early 20s, authorities said.

If anyone has information about the suspects or the burglaries, they should contact Lt. David Bautista via email at dbautista@pd.San Diego.gov or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

