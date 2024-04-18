VIDEO: Gwinnett officer uses PIT maneuver to stop suspect wanted for aggravated assault on I-85

A 30-year-old man was arrested after a chase ended with a PIT maneuver along Interstate 85.

On Wednesday around 1 a.m., Gwinnett County officers tried to stop a red car in the unincorporated area of Duluth near Pleasant Hill Road and Venture Road.

Police said the driver, Richard Shaquan Davis, 30, of Snellville, was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

But before the officer could approach Davis, he drove away.

Gwinnett authorities said Davis ignored the officer’s sirens and blue lights and drove onto I-85 northbound from Pleasant Hill Road.

As Davis was coming down the ramp, the video shows an officer initiating a PIT maneuver, causing the car to stop.

Davis was arrested and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

He was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail where he’s being held without bond. GCPD said no officers or Davis were injured during the incident.

