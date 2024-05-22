VIDEO: Guns drawn after vehicle flips on Wilkinson Blvd., arrests made

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News hcaptured video showing the moment Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers drew guns on a flipped vehicle full of passengers.

Witnesses said it looked as if this vehicle was involved in a police chase. Queen City News reporter Daniel Pierce captured cell phone video just before 10 p,m. Tuesday night along Wilkinson Boulevard heading west toward the airport. You can see the moment officers pulled their guns out along with a set of hands sticking out of the sunroof.

It appeared as if the vehicle struck some electrical equipment right before the vehicle flipped due to the amount of sparks on scene.

Our cameras captured at least one person being loaded on a stretcher and taken to an area medical center by Medic.

Two other people were taken away in handcuffs after being checked out by Medic.

Police communication detailed the search for a white vehicle matching this description and being connected to a recent armed robbery.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

