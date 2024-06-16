VIDEO: Goats on the loose at Ohio amusement park, days after camels escape

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Earlier this week it was camels on the loose at the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio. Now, it appears goats made their way out of their pen for a while as well.

Multiple videos posted to TikTok Saturday morning, including the one above, captured the goats making moves outside of their habitat and mingling with park guests.

It all seemingly took place in the Barnyard along the Frontier Trail, where other barn animals, including the alpacas, watched the goats in wonder.

Photo courtesy Alyssa Werner

Photo courtesy Buddy Loves Rides

It is still not clear how the goats were able to roam free, or how long they were able to do so. Nexstar’s WJW has reached out to Cedar Point for comment.

No one was hurt Tuesday when a couple camels were able to get free, according to park officials.

Cedar Point has not yet released any information regarding how the camels were able to break free.

