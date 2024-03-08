Mar. 8—The three Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Ohio met on the debate stage at Miami University in Oxford on Wednesday and afterward two of them, and a spokesman for the third, answered questions from the media.

The candidates are state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake. Dolan, Moreno and Rick Gorka, LaRose's spokesman, appeared in the media room after the debate. Gorka said that LaRose was not there because he was meeting with supporters.

The primary election in Ohio is March 19. The winner of the Republican race will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Here are all three videos from Wednesday's event:

VIDEO: Matt Dolan takes media questions after final U.S. Senate candidate debate

VIDEO: Bernie Moreno takes media questions after final U.S. Senate candidate debate

VIDEO: Frank LaRose spokesman takes media questions after final U.S. Senate candidate debate

