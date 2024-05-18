Video: Four teens crash stolen vehicle into Albuquerque convenience store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Security video shows the moment a group of young thieves crash a stolen car into a gas station and ransack the store after getting inside. “It made me sick to my stomach because these were kids,” said the owner of the stolen car.

Story continues below

It all happened at the Daily Needs convenience store on Indian School around 2:30 a.m. on Friday The owner of the stolen car says she was shocked when police called her. “And he asked if I gave permission to anyone to use my car, I said no, and that’s when I realized it was gone,” said the owner of the stolen car.

The victim is a single mother who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. She says when she arrived on scene she couldn’t believe her eyes. “I was heartbroken because again this is my only mode of transportation and to see how my car was used…was heartbreaking because I work so hard for what I have,” said the owner of the stolen car.

In the video, the suspects can be seen crashing the car into the store, backing up, and then crashing into it a second time. Then four teenagers can be seen walking inside, then jumping over the counters to take alcohol and cigarettes.

“And seeing how much fun they were having doing this, with using my car, it was heartbreaking and sad for me and also it angered me because you just see smiles on their face,” said the owner of the stolen car.

The victim says her car’s ignition was so damaged it couldn’t even be turned off and her windows were busted out. The car had to be towed and is no longer usable, leaving her without transportation.

“And they weren’t even in the store for long. They were in there for less than five minutes, but yet those five minutes changed our lives,” said the owner of the stolen car.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department to ask if there are any leads, but they said the report for the incident is still not finished.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.