VIDEO: Florida deputy hailed a hero after saving choking infant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy is being hailed a hero after he saved an infant from choking last month.

Newly released bodycam video shows Orange County Deputy Ben Hayden spring into action after receiving an “urgent call about a newborn in distress” on March 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, when Hayden arrived, the mother was in a panic, holding her baby, who wasn’t breathing.

Gator bursts through Venice woman’s screen door, settles in kitchen

Without hesitation, Hayden took the 2-week-old, administered first aid, and the baby began to breathe again.

The deputy continued to care for the infant until paramedics arrived to help. The baby was able to later return home and is doing OK.

“We’re proud to have deputies like Ben Hayden serving our community,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.