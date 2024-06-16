VIDEO: First camels, now goats on the loose at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Earlier this week it was camels on the loose at Cedar Point. Now it appears goats made their way out of their pen for awhile as well.

Multiple videos posted to TikTok Saturday morning (including the one above) captured the creatures making moves outside of their habitat and mingling with park guests.

It all seemingly took place in the Barnyard along the Frontier Trail . Other barn animals, including the alpacas, watched the goats in wonder.

Photo courtesy Alyssa Werner

Photo courtesy Buddy Loves Rides

It is still not clear how the goats were able to roam free, or how long they were able to do so. FOX 8 has reached out for Cedar Point for comment.

No one was hurt Tuesday when a couple camels were able to get free, according to park officials.

