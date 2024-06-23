VIDEO: Firefighters extinguish massive vehicle fire in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY)– Firefighters put out a huge vehicle fire Sunday morning at the I-10 Travel Center in the 200 block of Austria Road in Duson.

Duson Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire at the gas station around 10:52 a.m. After arriving, firefighters discovered a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

The truck was by the fuel pumps with heat and smoke causing damage to the structure, but firefighters saved the structure by successfully extinguishing the fire. Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials unit responded to the incident because of how close the burning vehicle was to fuel pumps.

“With the proper personnel and response time only a vehicle was lost today, no injuries were recorded and there was minimal structure damage,” Chief Coby Duhon said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

