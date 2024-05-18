VIDEO: Fight between students breaks out at Tennessee graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two Tennessee students got into a fight during graduation at Hamilton High School in Memphis Thursday night. It all happened as graduates were walking across the stage getting their diplomas, say police.

According to reports, a school security officer saw one of the students walk past another student and begin throwing up gang signs. That’s when the student threw a graduation binder at the victim.

As the first student was being held back, the victim reportedly jumped over three rows of seats and began hitting him. Two other students jumped into the fight.

One of the students involved was pepper sprayed during the incident. There were no other visible injuries.

All of those involved were given a juvenile summons or misdemeanor citation and released to their parents.

A school official announced over the speaker, “We are not going to stop our graduation. We are going to continue because this is the Wildcat way.”

The last few students then received their diplomas.

Quita White says what she witnessed during her son’s graduation is ridiculous. “How do you fight at a graduation? It’s a time for celebration so why is everybody fighting? Why are you angry?”

A family member of an employee who was at the event says he was injured from the fight. “He has a big bruise on his left eye, they broke his glasses. His ankle is… well the front of his foot looks like it is fractured,” she said.

According to the woman, who does not want to be identified, the fight stemmed from a prior incident between the two students.

WREG has reached out to MSCS about this situation and is waiting to hear back.

