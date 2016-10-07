Video emerges of Donald Trump saying shockingly lewd things in 2005

Donald Trump apologized on Friday “if anyone was offended” by a video published by the Washington Post showing the Republican presidential nominee having a vulgar discussion about a number of women.

In the clip, which the Post said is from 2005, Trump told a tale about trying to “f***” a married woman. He can also be heard expressing interest in kissing another woman and saying that when you’re a star, you can do anything with women, including grabbing them “by the p****.”

According to the Post, the video shows Trump going to the set of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” with Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood,” and the men’s conversation was captured talking on a “hot microphone.” The clip begins with Trump and Bush on a bus emblazoned with the “Access Hollywood” logo as it rolls onto a studio lot. The Post said the men were on the “Days of Our Lives” set to film a segment about Trump making a cameo on the soap opera. The clip begins with the pair discussing an unnamed woman Bush described as “beautiful.”

“I moved on her actually, you know. She was down in Palm Beach. I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and f*** her. She was married,” Trump said. “I moved on her very heavily,” he added.

Trump went on to describe his courtship of the woman.

“I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.’ I moved on her like a b****, but I couldn’t get there, and she was married,” Trump said.

Trump said he ran into the woman some time after his attempt to woo her and found that she looked quite different and had gotten “big phony tits.”

The Washington Post reported that the video was filmed “several months” after Trump married his third wife, Melania.

After Trump described his second meeting with the unnamed woman, Bush interjected to exclaim that he saw a woman who was “hot as s***” and wearing “purple.”

“Whoa!” Trump shouted.

“Yes! The Donald has scored!” Bush yelled.

Before getting off the bus, Trump prepared to meet the woman.

“I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful… I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything, grab them by the p****,” Trump said.

Bush goes on to compliment the woman’s “good legs.” The pair then disembarked and were greeted by actress Arianne Zucker, who wore purple and was there to escort them onto the set.

“How about a little hug for The Donald? He just got off the bus,” Bush said to Zucker.

Zucker gave Trump a hug and he leaned in to kiss her on the cheek.

“Melania said this was OK,” Trump said.

Zucker did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Yahoo News.

View photos Donald Trump in 2005. (Photo: Louis Lanzano/AP) More

Shortly after the Post’s article about the clip was published, Trump released a statement in which he described the discussion with Bush as “locker room banter.”

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended,” Trump said.

Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus released a statement of his own condemning Trump’s remarks.

“No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever,” Priebus said.

Priebus has been a staunch ally of Trump since the end of the Republican primaries and has been involved in prep sessions with Trump for the second presidential debate on Sunday. The RNC has worked closely with the Trump campaign, with committee staff running much of the voter outreach operation.

Billy Bush also released a statement saying he was “very sorry” for the comments he made on the video.